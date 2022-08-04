Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. 13,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 44,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Graphite One in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Graphite One Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

