Great Bear Royalties (OTC:GBRBF) Shares Up 0%

Great Bear Royalties Corp. (OTC:GBRBF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 5.13 and last traded at 5.13. 15,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 15,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.13.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Great Bear Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.65 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Great Bear Royalties Corp. operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Dixie project that consists of 494 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario, as well as a portfolio of equity investments in resource-focused public companies.

