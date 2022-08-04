Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 569 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,837 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $60,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.49. 32,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,723. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day moving average of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

