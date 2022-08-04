Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 73,113 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,113 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.5 %
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
