Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,697 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Jabil worth $21,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,103 shares of company stock worth $1,558,991. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.1 %

JBL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.46. 2,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,421. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on JBL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

