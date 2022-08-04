Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $25,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,178,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $270.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.70 and a 200-day moving average of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

