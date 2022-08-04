Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,446,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559,100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $46,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.49. 62,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

