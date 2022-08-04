Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 29,432 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.30. 35,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.70. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

