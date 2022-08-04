Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 775.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,228 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $39,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $251.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,653. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.70. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.