Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $31,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

NYSE IFF traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $127.56. 8,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

