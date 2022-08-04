Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.85, Fidelity Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 14.1 %

NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.45. 49,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,069. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

GRBK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

