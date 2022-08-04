Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Cowen in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

