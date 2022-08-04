Green Thumb Industries’ (GTBIF) Maintains Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
GTBIF has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.
Green Thumb Industries Price Performance
GTBIF opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.28. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.35.
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.