Green Thumb Industries’ (GTBIF) Maintains Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

GTBIF has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

GTBIF opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.28. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.20 million. Research analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

