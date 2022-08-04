Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02), reports. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.89% and a negative return on equity of 157.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million.

Greenbrook TMS Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of GBNH stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,065. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.93.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBNH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Clarus Securities dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.