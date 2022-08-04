Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 192,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,166.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 33,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $372,133.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,225 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

