Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. 3,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,213. The company has a market cap of $253.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 157.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

