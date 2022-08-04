Gregory N. Moore Sells 2,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $89.67. 747,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,978. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

