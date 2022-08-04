Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Update

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 933,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Raymond James upgraded Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE:GFF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.32. 14,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. Griffon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Griffon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Griffon by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Griffon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Griffon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Articles

