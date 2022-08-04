Growth DeFi Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $7,447.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00016929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,630.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003916 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00128797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital.

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

