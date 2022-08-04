GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,939 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 52,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,417. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.99) to GBX 1,850 ($22.67) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.32) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

