Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.54

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.54 and traded as low as C$28.99. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$29.61, with a volume of 2,727 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GCG.A shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$793.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.67.

Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

(Get Rating)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.