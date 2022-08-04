Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 60,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 913,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 714,990 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after acquiring an additional 684,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,491 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.