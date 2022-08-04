GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. GXChain has a total market cap of $36.72 million and $1,205.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002544 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000181 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000240 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.