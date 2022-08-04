GYEN (GYEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $155,265.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. GYEN has a market cap of $20.44 million and $155,265.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004445 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00641635 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016305 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00035494 BTC.
GYEN Profile
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
Buying and Selling GYEN
Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.