Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLG stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of -0.04. Hailiang Education Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

