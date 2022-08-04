Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 26

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 26 ($0.32) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 29 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hammerson to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 24.33 ($0.30).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 25.30 ($0.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.29. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.58. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 18.24 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

