Hamster (HAM) Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week

Hamster (HAM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Hamster has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $96,207.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00643222 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016276 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035473 BTC.
About Hamster
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Buying and Selling Hamster
