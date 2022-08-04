Handy (HANDY) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a total market cap of $13.76 million and $691,730.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00639704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035628 BTC.
Handy Profile
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.
