Handy (HANDY) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a total market cap of $13.76 million and $691,730.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00639704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035628 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

