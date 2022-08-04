Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 405,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Happiness Development Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.19% of Happiness Development Group worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Happiness Development Group alerts:

Happiness Development Group Trading Up 8.0 %

HAPP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 9,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Happiness Development Group has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.27.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.