Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Harmonic Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. 36,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Insider Activity

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,685,000 after acquiring an additional 72,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,027,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,050,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,458,000 after purchasing an additional 428,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harmonic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

