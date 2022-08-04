Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.1 %
Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.36. 401,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,374. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.33. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $4,147,960.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,240,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,667 shares of company stock worth $26,332,662 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
HRMY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Further Reading
