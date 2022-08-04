Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRMY. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.86.
Harmony Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of HRMY stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.33.
Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences
In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares in the company, valued at $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $10,128,736.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,226,656.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,667 shares of company stock worth $26,332,662 over the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Valor Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $478,337,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,820,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.