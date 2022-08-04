Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRMY. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares in the company, valued at $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $10,128,736.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,226,656.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,667 shares of company stock worth $26,332,662 over the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Valor Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $478,337,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,820,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

