HC Wainwright Cuts Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target to $7.00

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 297.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.98. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.