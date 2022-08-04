Head-To-Head Analysis: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and The American Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $36.99 billion 0.92 $468.37 million $1.60 10.89 The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than The American Energy Group.

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cenovus Energy and The American Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $26.13, indicating a potential upside of 49.89%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and The American Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 6.51% 23.47% 10.33% The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats The American Energy Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segments Foster Creek, Christina Lake, Sunrise, and Tucker oil sands projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in the exploration and development activities. The Canadian Manufacturing segment includes the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which upgrades heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel fuel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and two ethanol plants. The U.S. Manufacturing segment comprises the refining of crude oil to produce diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. The Retail segment consists of marketing of its own and third-party refined petroleum products through retail, commercial, and bulk petroleum outlets, as well as wholesale channels. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About The American Energy Group

(Get Rating)

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.