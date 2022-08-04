HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) COO Sells $57,630.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Bloomberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00.

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $74.72.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after buying an additional 81,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,221,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after buying an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

