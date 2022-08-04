Hedget (HGET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Hedget (HGET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003044 BTC on exchanges. Hedget has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $166,685.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedget Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

