Hegic Price Down 3.1% This Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $604,506.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hegic has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,860.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003892 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.