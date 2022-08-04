Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.00 ($2.06) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.47) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.06 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €1.49 ($1.54). The company had a trading volume of 671,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.10. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €1.35 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of €3.14 ($3.24). The company has a market cap of $454.68 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.