Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $135,921.65 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $135,921.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 876,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $418,398.28.
  • On Friday, July 29th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 288,403 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $709,471.38.
  • On Wednesday, July 27th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 73,130 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $151,379.10.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $168,235.11.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $48,153.57.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $27,360.90.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $166,489.32.
  • On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $331,524.42.
  • On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $261,774.59.

Heliogen Stock Performance

NYSE HLGN opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Heliogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Heliogen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Heliogen by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,977 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

