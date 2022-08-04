Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 22080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of C$27.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix BioPharma Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

