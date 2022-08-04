Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $58.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.40% from the stock’s current price.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.31. 29,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,951. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,090,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,462,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.