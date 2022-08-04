Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 5.7%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 123,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 98,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85.

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Canada and the United States, as well as for the treatment of heart and peripheral arterial diseases.

