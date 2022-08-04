Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.14.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.3 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

