HEROcoin Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $807,434.32 and approximately $63,355.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,567.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003954 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00128252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032225 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEROcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.