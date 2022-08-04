Hive Price Tops $0.58 (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Hive has a total market cap of $248.99 million and approximately $42.65 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000300 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 428,106,064 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

