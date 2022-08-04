Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.
Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of HRZN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 1,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $19.08.
Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
About Horizon Technology Finance
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.
