Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HRZN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 1,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $50,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,011.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $50,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,011.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph J. Savage bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $122,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 26,464 shares of company stock valued at $319,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

