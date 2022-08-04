Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $120,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845,482.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845,482.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,997. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.01. 350,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $120.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.