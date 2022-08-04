Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

