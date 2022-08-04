Howdoo (UDOO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $813,212.00

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io.

Howdoo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

