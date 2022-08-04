Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($71.13) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($68.45) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Hugo Boss stock traded up €1.20 ($1.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €58.12 ($59.92). 618,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is €51.97 and its 200-day moving average is €52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.53. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($61.84).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

